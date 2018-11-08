Tutor Perini (TPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 51494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPC. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $256,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock worth $2,367,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $910.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tutor Perini (TPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/tutor-perini-tpc-reaches-new-1-year-low-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.