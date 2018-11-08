Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,283. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,065,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,648,000 after purchasing an additional 544,776 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,990,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,672,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,058,000 after purchasing an additional 850,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.