Twilio (TWLO) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $183-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.36 million.Twilio also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.54. 175,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,492. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.28 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $96.97.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $148,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

