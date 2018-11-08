Twilio (TWLO) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.94. 534,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $252,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $1,492,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

