Twilio (TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.97 and last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 18183448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $252,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $226,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 477,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 346,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32 and a beta of 1.00.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

