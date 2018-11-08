Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.10 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 54.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 113.1% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 771,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 409,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

