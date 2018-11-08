UBS Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (GYC) a €28.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

FRA:GYC opened at €21.68 ($25.21) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

