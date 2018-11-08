UChain (UCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $265,404.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. UChain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $265,404.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, UChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00254233 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.87 or 0.10047580 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011158 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,266,373 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

