Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,979 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.35% of Michael Kors worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Michael Kors by 8.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 273,946 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors by 42.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Michael Kors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,100 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Michael Kors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,588 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Michael Kors by 537.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,756 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KORS opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.74.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $12,837,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,436 shares of company stock valued at $60,640,959. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

