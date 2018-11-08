Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up 1.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $57,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 216.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $180,192,000 after acquiring an additional 154,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

