Unilever N.V. (UL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

