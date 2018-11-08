United Insurance (UIHC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

United Insurance stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $181.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 69.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

