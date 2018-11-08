United States Cellular (USM) Given a $53.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) received a $53.00 target price from research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of USM opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.35. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, CFO Steven T. Campbell sold 21,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,105,908.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,908.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $326,566.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,733. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

