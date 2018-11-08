Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5,567.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,606 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $727,623,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

