UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS) Insider James McCarthy Purchases 135,000 Shares of Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) insider James McCarthy bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £52,650 ($68,796.55).

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.56) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.38 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Intempo, Salter, and Russell Hobbs brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

