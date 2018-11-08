UpToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $323,029.00 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, UpToken has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $323,029.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00253664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $662.54 or 0.10265550 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,513,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken.

UpToken Token Trading

UpToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

