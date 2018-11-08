Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 2,141,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,791. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

