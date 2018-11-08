URU Metals (URU) Trading 27.3% Higher

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) shares traded up 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 888,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sweden, Canada, and South Africa. It primarily explores for uranium, oil, nickel, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Zebediela nickel sulphide project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa; and the Närke oil-uranium project covering an area of approximately 7,087 hectares located near the town of Örebro, Sweden.

