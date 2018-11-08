US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, MED decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.02.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

