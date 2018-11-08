US Bancorp DE Sells 4,364 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,373 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,859,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 46.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $363,386.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

LUV stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

