US Concrete (USCR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USCR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a $53.95 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of US Concrete and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 12,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,033. The company has a market capitalization of $646.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. US Concrete has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $86.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. US Concrete’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Concrete will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,650 shares of company stock worth $372,418 and sold 390 shares worth $17,846. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 139,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

