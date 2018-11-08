USA Compression Partners (USAC) PT Set at $21.00 by B. Riley

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned a $21.00 price objective by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USAC. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE:USAC opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.20. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.93 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,591,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 55.2% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

