Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 720,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 933,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 326,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

