Usca Ria LLC Has $815,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 870.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 195.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 336,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

CAT stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

