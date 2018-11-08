Usca Ria LLC Has $966,000 Stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,213,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 343,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 1,614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,158,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,744,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,876,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,317 shares during the period.

IGF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1-year low of $791.37 and a 1-year high of $887.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: "Usca Ria LLC Has $966,000 Stake in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)" was first posted by Macon Daily

