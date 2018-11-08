ValuEngine Upgrades AMETEK (AME) to Buy

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. AMETEK has a one year low of $64.91 and a one year high of $81.92.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $231,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,360. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 169.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $40,825,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AMETEK by 714.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535,447 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 62.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,296,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

