ValuEngine Upgrades InfraREIT (HIFR) to Buy

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HIFR stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. InfraREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that InfraREIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfraREIT by 121.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InfraREIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the second quarter valued at $971,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

