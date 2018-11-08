Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) received a $31.00 price objective from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 523,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 94,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 175,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

