VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,584,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,096 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,092,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,372 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458,421 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,812,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,197,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 550,487 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $32.94 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

