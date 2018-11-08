Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000.

VUG stock opened at $151.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

