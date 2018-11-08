Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

