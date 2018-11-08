Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $105,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

WARNING: “Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.