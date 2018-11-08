Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 419.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/vanguard-total-world-stock-etf-vt-position-lifted-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.