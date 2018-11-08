Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,395.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

