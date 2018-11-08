Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

