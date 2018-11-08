Vectura Group (VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.67 ($1.67).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Shares of VEC opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.93) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.