Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.909 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 133,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,504. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Vedanta alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on VEDL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/vedanta-ltd-vedl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-9th.html.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.