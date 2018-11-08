Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690,325 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 47.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 19.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

