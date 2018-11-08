Veracyte (VCYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.50

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 19188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $563.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.81.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,635,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,412,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 353,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 881,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.
