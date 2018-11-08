Vereit (VER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vereit (NYSE:VER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $289.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vereit updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.71-0.72 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.71-0.72 EPS.

Shares of VER opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vereit by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 154,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vereit by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Vereit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,872,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

