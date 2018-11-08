Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $32,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisign by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Verisign by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Verisign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Verisign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

