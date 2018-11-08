Veritiv (VRTV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Veritiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
VRTV stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 2,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Veritiv has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $459.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $62,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.