Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Increased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1,690.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,616,000. Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

