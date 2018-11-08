Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.99.

VIAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $58,175.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,057.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $61,833.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,495 shares of company stock worth $1,417,459. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,247,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,786,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

