Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.37 Million Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of TD Ameritrade worth $55,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Desilva acquired 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $53.32 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

