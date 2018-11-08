Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.91 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $57,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,022,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,072 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,315,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,050.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $167,519.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $738.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

