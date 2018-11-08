Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $131,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 224.30%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,429.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

