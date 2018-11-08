Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 137,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3,197.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 57,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 429,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 97,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 137,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-acquires-137500-shares-of-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.