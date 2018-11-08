Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 123,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-buys-123500-shares-of-amphenol-co-aph.html.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.