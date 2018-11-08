Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 59,400 Shares of TELUS Co. (TU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of TELUS worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 141,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 125,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of TU stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-buys-59400-shares-of-telus-co-tu.html.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.